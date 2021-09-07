Security concerns

With the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, the resurgence of trained terrorists and militants along the Indian border was only expected (Page 1, September 6). There is no doubt that the Taliban’s presence will give extremist groups the much-needed fillip they need to revive and accelerate their activities. Though the Taliban may profess and promise a democratic setup in Afghanistan, India’s task is cut out. Terrorism and militancy will be staggeringly formidable as outfits of all ideologies may join hands to convert Kashmir into another Afghanistan. It is surprising that the Narendra Modi government is non-committal on this issue. A foothold in Kashmir will make it easier for ultras to make inroads into India’s hinterlands.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

The warnings about the presence of foreign militants — which the report says has been taking place over time — is a big worry. Unless the elements are neutralised at the earliest there is a distinct possibility of a terror attack anywhere across the nation. The claims of the Government that no terror attacks have taken place since it assumed power is going to be severely tested.

Anthony Henriques,

Mumbai

Unlike the United States and the rest of the West, India does not have the luxury of physical distance with Afghanistan. The “meeting” with the Taliban is an affirmative sign. However, India ought to be poised with a backup plan. If the Taliban abide by international rules and regulations, well and good. In case the scene changes, India needs to prepared with plan B.

Aanya Singhal,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

The report only highlights the widespread global fear of the return to the dark days of terror. In Africa for instance, West African States caught up in their struggles to overcome Islamist insurgencies, are now fearful of Taliban-style takeovers. In East and West Africa, the Sahel and even parts of southern Africa, Islamist militant groups exist with some kind of connection with the al Qaeda, now said to share links with the Taliban. India cannot be caught off-guard and should not hesitate to flag the issue at all key global fora. With crucial Assembly elections coming up in India, there should be no temptation to give the issue a political slant and polarise communities. Terror needs to be fought with determination and with all political parties on the same page.

Navdeep Singh Dhillon,

Hyderabad