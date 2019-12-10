Letters

Secularism eroded

more-in

The Narendra Modi government has introduced the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and is all set to pass it in the ongoing parliamentary season. Religious discrimination is writ large on the Bill, which is fundamentally unconstitutional because the basic idea of India has been violated. It was Pakistan, not India, whose creation was premised on the belief that religion should determine nationhood. We have always argued that the idea of our nation was fundamentally secular, as envisaged by leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and B.R. Ambedkar. The Bill certainly erodes the secular fabric of our democracy.

Seraj Ali,

Bengaluru

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Letters
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2019 12:39:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/secularism-eroded/article30259928.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY