Second Test

One must compliment Team India for its victory over Bangladesh at Kolkata (‘Sport’ page, “Kohli and Ishant pile on Bangladesh’s misery”, November 24. While speedsters Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav bowled their hearts out to share the spoils, skipper Virat Kohli was all grace, poise and character as he let his willow do all the talking. His 41 tons across all formats puts him in an elite league along with Australia’s Ricky Ponting. The iconic batsman’s appetite for runs is terrific.

N.J. Ravi Chander,

Bengaluru

