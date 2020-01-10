Schisms within Islam

The writer has rightly diagnosed Islam’s internal schisms as the cause of and not as the consequence of U.S. interference in West Asia (Editorial page, “Betrayals from outside and within,” Jan. 9). But his proposed cure — an appeal to Muslims to shun orthodoxy — appears as a mere palliative. Conspicuous by its absence is any mention of the role of Muslim nations like Saudi Arabia in propagating extremist ideology. Ordinary Muslims are powerless to counter the coalition of powerful rulers and fundamentalists. How then can the syncretic and benign Islamic vision that remains in the margins of popular imagination go mainstream? Where is the courageous reformer who will challenge the intolerant scriptural narratives?
V.N. Mukundarajan,
Thiruvananthapuram
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.