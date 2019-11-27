Letters

Safety in schools

The recent deaths of two children in schools in Kerala — one due to snakebite and the other after accidentally being hit by a cricket bat — highlights the twin problems of lack of quality infrastructure and the lack of preparedness to tackle emergency at schools. The quality of education is directly related to the safe atmosphere in which it is imparted. Safe playgrounds, corridors and transport services are needed at many schools. The behavioural, soft skills and emergency preparedness aspect of teachers also need to be focussed on while maintaining strict quality standards of school building construction.

A.P. Nirmal,

Kannur

