Safeguarding investors

Corporate governance and transparency act as one of the key core values for a public listed company to evolve in a competitive market especially in India. The recent whistle-blower revelation yet again — as presumed to be related to insider-trading raised at the board level — is a bolt from the blue to all stakeholders including key investors (‘Business’ page, “Infosys starts probe into CEO’s conduct”, October 23). There is now an urgent need to strengthen laws framed under the ambit of corporate governance to safeguard the interest of investors. The secretarial standards board, which has framed boardroom regulations for listed companies, needs an overhaul to avoid such repeated instances amid public glare. The need to innovate auditing standards, accounting principles and the board level framework is the need of the hour by policy custodians. Hence relevant stakeholders and principal custodians, namely CAs and company secretaries aiding the corporate governance framework, need to prepare strong policies and adopt them under their respective mandate. Policy custodians also need to work in tandem with governments including the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, tax regulators and other regulatory bodies such as SEBI to formulate a simple and convincing strategy for investors. The move will thus pacify investors and other stakeholders having otherwise invested heavily in these companies through trading activity.

Varun Dambal,

Bengaluru