Sabarimala judgment

The decision by the Supreme Court to keep the final decision on review petition on the Sabarimala issue in abeyance is indeed strange and unprecedented. Judgments have rarely undergone changes under review petitions in the past (Front page, “Sabarimala case: larger Bench to decide role of courts in religion,” Nov. 15) . Fresh issues and arguments are generally not allowed and only manifest errors are taken into account. By referring the issue to a larger bench, the apex court has allowed the petition to serve the purpose of an appeal. Of late, the court has appeared to be flinching from its prime duty of examining issues purely through the prism of constitutional principles. A reluctance to ruffle the feathers of the ruling dispensation too is discernible. The judgment is bound to place the Kerala government in a quandary. A stay could have been the better option.

Manohar Alembath,

Kannur, Kerala

It would have been meaningful if the Constitution Bench had fixed an immediate date for a larger Bench to hear the review pleas considering that the mandala puja is to commence shortly. Now that two of the judges have expressed their disapproval to hear the matter afresh, there is a strong possibility that the review petition may fail. If the Constitution is sacred, religious faith is also sacred. Judicial interference in certain long-held religious practices is neither apt nor viable. There are media reports that there is a drop in Sabarimala bookings. However, the real cause for concern here is the possibility of women devotees getting exposed to physical attack and abuse. Maintaining law and order will be a tough task when there is a sudden surge of male devotees who may outnumber women devotees.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

The Supreme court’s decision to refer to a larger bench the issues of entry of Muslim women into a dargah and Parsi women married to non-Parsi into an agyari along with the issue of entry of women of ovulating age into Sabarimala temple cannot be faulted as all these issues are related to the fundamental right to equality (Editorial, “Review and reference,” Nov. 15). However, it astonishing that the court has included the issue of the primitive and barbaric practice of khatna (female genital mutilation) among Dawoodi Bohra community, a sect of Shia Muslims, as this is more of an issue of right to life, personal liberty and privacy of women. Further, given the fact that the right to equality and right to religious freedom are both fundamental rights given to an individual by the Constitution of India, these rights cannot be curtailed by another individual or a group, whether it is a religious head or someone else. And the freedom to manage religious affairs has to be exercised in a manner that is in conformity with public order, morality and health and cannot override the right to equality and right to religious freedom. In the name of protection of religious practices, the freedom to manage religious affairs cannot be exercised in such a manner that restricts the fundamental rights of the citizens, as the restrictions, if any, on the fundamental rights can be placed only by a constitutional authority such as Supreme Court or Parliament.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

The Supreme Court’s decision to refer the review pleas made in the Sabarimala case to a larger seven-judge Bench elicited a mixed reaction. One is inevitably led to ask if the apex court lost its earlier conviction to look kindly on the review petitions and not dismiss them even in the face of no ‘apparent error’ in its original historic judgment. Nevertheless, it was some solace that it did not reverse or stay its judgment allowing the entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple.

Even though women in the 10-50 age group can still legally enter the temple, the prospect of them being allowed to have Ayyappa darshan looks bleak. Belligerent opponents of women’s entry seem to be determined to put up blockades to prevent women of menstruating age from entering the temple and ‘to preserve the sanctity’ of the temple. Last time, there were frenzied attacks and ‘purification rituals’ made headlines. It is not clear when the original ruling stands why the State government now deems it right to ask women to get Supreme Court’s order for ‘protection’. The Left government seems to have developed cold feet for fear that it will have to face a political backlash from the ‘true Ayyappa devotees’.

Traditionalists oppose women’s presence in the temple because the deity is ‘in celibate state’. But liberals opine that the doors of the abodes of all deities should be thrown open to all, irrespective of gender and age. As for regarding women as ‘impure and unclean’, it must be made clear that the flow of blood from a woman’s womb presages procreation. It is a sign of life; perpetuation of life.

The top court’s decision to bracket women’s entry into with other issues of gender inequality and refer it to a larger Bench ‘to consider all issues’ pertaining to faith vis-a-vis women’s rights and gender equality is certainly amenable to be interpreted as a dilution from its earlier position. Parsi and Muslim women too should be able to enter their places of worship; it is not clear why the present case should be mixed up wit with the denial of rights to those women.

Gender discrimination or exclusion of women from a place or worship cannot be justified by agama or attribution of any anthropomorphic condition to a deity.. The ‘remaking of India’ needs the emancipation and empowerment of women.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

The opposition parties in Kerala, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party, have welcomed the Supreme Court ruling on the Sabarimala review petitions. The Congress drew huge political dividend in the form of a sweep in Lok Sabha elections by propagating that the Kerala government, which stood by the verdict of the constitutional bench, was against religious faith. Now that the earlier verdict remain as such without stay, though the petitions are kept pending, these parties find in it another golden opportunity to derive electoral gains in the ensuing elections to local bodies and Assembly. But this time they are unlikely to succeed in their game plan as the Kerala government, having become wiser, may not be as enthusiastic to implement the verdict as it was last year.

S. Rajasekharan Nair,

Thiruvananthapuram

Had the court specifically ordered a ‘stay’ on the 2018 order, it would have been more welcome to the petitioners. Those who have seen how the Kerala government dealt with the ‘women’s entry’ conundrum last year are not surprised by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s repetition that government will obey the judicial orders. He also said he would wait for more legal clarifications. The government should instead use its authority to postpone implementation of the earlier order until the court takes a final decision. The order has left devotees in a state of uncertainty.

P.R.V. Raja,

Pandalam, Kerala