Ruling NCR

It is telling that it has taken nearly 70 years to realise that the issue in Delhi is about ‘democratic rights of citizens’ and required the Supreme Court of India to educate our political parties. One needs to thank Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for pursuing the matter till the very end, unlike the two national parties that have only been playing politics.

One can rest assured that the Lieutenant Governor will now be sufficiently tamed and after being reminded that he cannot be an ‘obstructionist’.

P.R.V. Raja,

Pandalam, Kerala