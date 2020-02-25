Letters

Rule of might

Strongmen always equip their followers with prisms to view issues. Besides, they can polarise masses using strong emotions and instincts — like fear, anger, hatred and revenge — at will and with alarming success. This translates into electoral success many times. Most of the democratic institutions do offer some initial resistance; however, in due course, they are filled with the strongman’s ideological cousins, if not clones. Only history will tell how successful a free and fair media will be in resisting the progress of the present-day strongmen (“Rise of strongmen leaders and the challenge to domestic institutions,” Feb. 24).

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

 

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 25, 2020 12:05:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/rule-of-might/article30906933.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY