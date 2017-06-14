It’s raining exams

“It is not so very important for a person to learn facts. For that he does not really need a college. He can learn them from books. The value of an education in a liberal arts college is not the learning of many facts, but the training of the mind to think something that cannot be learned from textbooks,” said Albert Einstein. But contrary to this, the educational system encourages the rote-learning method, resulting in a slew of written examinations which test a candidate on a readymade stock of questions without any check on testing conceptual comprehension (“Leave them students alone”, June 12). Recently, the Tamil Nadu State Education Minister announced as many as 41 “educational reforms”, much to the discomfiture of students, teachers and parents; students will now have three consecutive common examinations. It is a dismal fact that Tamil Nadu State board students are unable to crack the NEET examination. One only visualises schools being reduced to coaching centres.

E.S.Chandrasekaran,

Chennai