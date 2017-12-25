Robot touch

The Open Page article (December 24), “Fancy a robot as a household aide?” will remind many of the popular TV show in the 1980s, “Giant Robo”. New Zealand boasts of having creating a robot named ‘SAM’, ‘the world’s first artificial intelligence politician that can answer queries regarding local issues’. We have restaurants where robots have replaced staff. In this fast paced digital world, we ourselves, in a way, have become robots. But let us not forget that it is the superior human mind which created the machine in the first place.
T.S. Karthik,
Chennai
