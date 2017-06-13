Ripple effect

It is interesting that this year’s Economic Survey has a detailed chapter on the leather and apparel sector. Here, the Chief Economic Adviser tries to highlight the importance of this sector as a key solution for rising unemployment. In this context, the decision of the government to put checks on the sale of cattle for slaughter is paradoxical. This is the same government whose Prime Minister was endorsing the famous Kolhapuri chappal in Maharashtra. It is to be understood that the economic repercussions of the cattle ban are not only limited to the issue of freedom of food choice but also the livelihoods of the minorities and Dalits.
Nithin Suresh Puthiyapurayil,
Bengaluru
