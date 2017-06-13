Letters

Ripple effect

It is interesting that this year’s Economic Survey has a detailed chapter on the leather and apparel sector. Here, the Chief Economic Adviser tries to highlight the importance of this sector as a key solution for rising unemployment. In this context, the decision of the government to put checks on the sale of cattle for slaughter is paradoxical. This is the same government whose Prime Minister was endorsing the famous Kolhapuri chappal in Maharashtra. It is to be understood that the economic repercussions of the cattle ban are not only limited to the issue of freedom of food choice but also the livelihoods of the minorities and Dalits.

Nithin Suresh Puthiyapurayil,

Bengaluru

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
letters
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 6, 2020 2:42:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/ripple-effect/article18967344.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY