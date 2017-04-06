The framers of the Constitution would never have visualised such a drastic decay of political morals in independent India. The preamble of the Constitution, ‘We the people of India’, speaks volumes of the faith members of the Constituent Assembly reposed in the people who have since been betrayed. The fact that the ‘right to recall’ has entered public discourse clearly shows a craving for political reforms (“The right to recall legislators”, April 5).

However, considering the vastness/diversity of the country and its largely illiterate voter base, the recall procedure may not remove deficiencies in electoral laws. It could also turn out to be a burden on the exchequer and could even induce chaos in governance with frequent elections and recalls. Further, there is no guarantee that even with safeguards, political parties will not turn the recall process too into a farce. It is time the overhauling of electoral laws and reforms in polity with necessary constitutional amendments is done to bring in transparency in the dealings and accountability in the conduct of public representatives.

Vijay Yellamelli,

Visakhapatnam