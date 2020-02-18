Right to dissent

Dissent is a vital ingredient of a vibrant democracy, as indicated by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud (“Blanket labelling of dissent as anti-national hurts ethos of democracy: Justice Chandrachud,” Feb. 15). Dissent and democracy are often considered synonymous in a liberal-democratic social order. It is through open debate and discussion that the diversity of perceptions in a democracy gets exposed. Only through continuous interactions on critical issues does the real truth emerge. We owe our independence to Mahatma Gandhi, who had the courage and fortitude to express his dissent in a peaceful manner. In a progressive society, contrary views should be entertained. Further, the legislature should pass laws to protect dissidents, activists and whistle-blowers; it takes courage to take a stand and speak up, while the easiest thing is to ‘go with the flow’. Dissent must be welcomed not just on the political front but in religious and professional spheres as well.

T.S. Pathak,

Pune