RFID for toll-gates

The decision mandating FASTag facility in vehicles passing through all toll plazas requires reconsideration (“FASTag deadline extended to Dec. 15,” Nov. 30). The proclaimed purpose of such a decision is to avoid congestion at toll plazas where cash payment is time-consuming. But, what is lost sight of is that Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology too takes time. There are longer queues in FASTag lanes already, since the majority of motorists have already opted for the facility. Long distance trucks will need to have a hefty balance, a burden on the owners. Taxis may find it difficult to fix the fares in advance. But the larger question is: what will happen should RFID technology develop glitches, allowing no vehicle to pass by. The best way is to have at least one cash payment lane to deal with emergency situations.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

In an apparent snub to the BJP, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has stayed the construction of the Metro-3 car shed at Aarey Colony. He has also stated categorically that ‘Bullet Train’, the dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would not be given priority. It’s unfortunate that our leaders, to satisfy personal ego, embark on projects oblivious to adverse criticism. The succeeding government just reverses the decision, even if the project is for common good, purely because it was initiated by an arch-rival. In the crossfire, public money in crores goes down the drain.

P.G. Menon,

Chennai