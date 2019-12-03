Letters

Reviving Air India

While the government is on the look out for an interested buyer for Air India and new capital infusion to revive the airline has proved “ineffective, it is time that the authorities find able managers to turn things around. People with job experience in managerial positions in private airlines must be engaged to manage the debt-stricken airline and with absolute autonomy. Air India is most often the face of India and we cannot portray a poor image of the country even before travellers land on our soil (Editorial page, “Making Air India’s disinvestment work”, December 2).

Sourjya Ray,

Kolkata

Comments
