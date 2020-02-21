Letters

Return of Taliban

If the U.S. goes ahead and inks the deal with the Taliban, the collapse of the new government of President Ashraf Ghani and the return of the militants to power may not be far away (Editorial, “Infinite crisis,” Feb. 20). The return of the Taliban would be tragic for Afghanistan society, especially for its women. For India, the prospect of a Taliban government in Afghanistan is worrying, as the possibility of an increase in cross-border terrorism from Pakistan cannot be ruled out.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

