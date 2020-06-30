Remembering a PM

30 June 2020 01:27 IST

Though a bit late, it is good that former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao has been fondly remembered on his centenary birthday celebrations (OpEd page, “P.V. Narasimha Rao, the subversive insider”, June 29). His mettle, intellect and service to the nation are in live discussion unlike before, as a result of the initiative taken by the Telangana government. He was a diamond in the rough. His deeds and remarkable achievements in his capacity throughout his long career in politics were overshadowed by other controversies which he did not give much importance to in his lifetime.

He did not get his due respect even after his passing away thanks to dirty politics. He deserves all recognition.

Dr. D.V.G. Sankararao,

Nellimarla, Andhra Pradesh

The article took me down memory lane to a time when P.V. Narasimha Rao was the Education Minister of Andhra Pradesh and the chairman of the Board of Governors of REC, Warangal. I studied there from 1965-70. He was the chief guest of the students association at its inaugural function. I was the association vice president. He used to stay in the guest house during his frequent visits to Warangal to read books. He would often walk into the college library and seemed to enjoy solitude.

The history of India has a place for him for his economic reform regime.

M.V. Nagavender Rao,

Hyderabad

What we are witnessing now is the spectacle of ‘slighted’ Congress leaders being recognised by parties other than the Grand Old Party, the Indian National Congress. First it was Sardar Vallabhai Patel by the BJP and now P.V. Narasimha Rao, this time by the TRS. His greatest quality was that he never sought publicity and was outstanding as a polyglot. The Congress still refuses to look beyond the Gandhis.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi