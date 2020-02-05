Remarks on Mahatma

It is highly condemnable the way the Father of the Nation is being maligned and the sacrifices he had made to achieve freedom trivialised by those in politics (Page 1, “BJP pulls up Hedge for remarks on Gandhiji”, February 4). Casting aspersions on the motives and commitment of leaders such as Gandhiji and Jawaharlal Nehru, who put their heart and soul in the pursuit of freedom, and eulogising those who played insignificant or subversive roles during the freedom struggle have become routine as far as certain political members are concerned. This does not need elaboration. Such thoughtless utterances fabricating the events of the past with ulterior motives will only create a negative impact in the minds of the generations born after Independence; it must be remembered that they do not have any first-hand knowledge of the trials and tribulations of the country and what our selfless leaders underwent during the freedom movement. The reaction of the BJP’s leadership in similar cases in the past does not give any confidence or comfort that it would act with an iron hand to avoid a recurrence of such statements.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai

When the 150th birth anniversary of Bapu is in focus, it is unfortunate that a sitting MP of the ruling party makes such disparaging remarks about the Father of the Nation. . The Opposition’s lack of unity on many critical national issues is what has emboldened the ruling party to think it can get away with anything. It is high time the party in question learnt its lessons.

A.V. Akhilesh,

Bengaluru

If according to the MP in question the Mahatma was so insignificant, then why did Albert Einstein say: “Generations to come will scarce believe that such a one as this ever in flesh and blood walked upon this earth”? Why was he called the “Father of our Nation”, by Netaji? Will the ruling party discipline the errant MP?

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee,

Faridabad, Haryana