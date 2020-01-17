Religion and law

Religious practices are based on absolute faith. It will be hard to bring them within the framework of law or logic. That a nine-judge bench will look into larger questions of religious freedom under the Constitution shows that religion is too complex an issue for adjudication by the judiciary. Rather than doing so, the courts should concentrate more on the disposal of crores of long-pending cases of ordinary citizens. Religious superstitions would automatically lose their value if extreme poverty is abolished in the country.

Kangayam R. Narasimhan,

Chennai