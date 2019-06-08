Rebooting the Congress

Some of the regional parties are doing a great disservice to the nation by trying to obliterate the Indian National Congress. . Unfortunately, the entire political and social space in this country is being overtaken by religion, which is difficult to reverse. The BJP appears to have become a beneficiary of this. It is also unfortunate that the middle class in India, which greatly benefited from the leftist policies of the Congress party and its liberalisation and globalisation policies since the 1990s, is deserting it and heading for the BJP. The nation has a stake in the revamping of the Congress party as a strong alternative to the BJP in the interests of Indian democracy (OpEd page, ‘Parley’, “Is this the end of the road for the Congress party?”, June 7).

P. Perraju Sarma,

Visakhapatnam

The Congress can ill afford to be headed by a sulking president at a time when the entire organisational structure is crumbling rapidly. That its leadership could not prevent as many as 12 of its 18 MLAs in Telangana from switching over to the ruling TRS betrays the pathetic state of its leadership. The fissures between the Rajasthan Chief Minister and the State party president too reflect poorly on the leadership’s ability to manage internal dissent. Infighting in Karnataka too has shown the party in a bad light. At the same time, this is the opportune moment for a change in leadership starting from the top.

S.K. Choudhury,

Bengaluru