Reader’s Mail

Pin code change

Due to change in pin code for areas under Ellis Nagar post office from 625010 to 625016, people who have the old pin code in their documents are finding it difficult to get new documents for the same address. It will be helpful if the Postal Department informs the other government departments to issue new documents by changing the pin code automatically so that people are not put to hardship.

N. Mohamed Ismail,

Madurai

Reopen PRS facility

The Passenger Reservation System (PRS) facility of the railways in Tallakulam has been closed abruptly without proper notice. Since it was situated on the first floor of a place with a narrow pathway near Tallakulam Head Post office, railway authorities had planned to shift it, But now it has been closed. The railway authorities should reopen this facility for the benefit of the public.

G. Chitti Babu,

Madurai

Start new ventures across the State

It was heartening to read that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has signed 14 memorandums of understanding involving investments to the tune of ₹10,055 crore. For the overall growth of the State, the new ventures and expansion programmes should be spread evenly across the State and not confined to the Chennai region alone.

If more number of industries are established in the southern districts and in all other Tier II and III cities and towns, educated youth need not move to the Chennai region for jobs. Also, there is no doubt that the economy in these lesser-developed districts will improve to a great extent.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli

Rejuvenate tank

Chemmankulam, a tank which is at the centre of the town and spread over many acres remains dry despite heavy rains. It is becoming a garbage dump and sewage water is also let into it. The authorities should take steps to rejuvenate Chemmankulam so as to recharge groundwater. A walking track can be built along the bund so that it will not only promote water storage but also people’s health.

G. Stanley Jeyasingh

Nagercoil