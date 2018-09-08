Readers speak

It is pleasant news that The Hindu is turning 140 this month (Page 1, “Let us know you better”, September 1). The fact that the daily is now published from 21 centres across the length and breadth of the country shows its zeal to reach readers before they start their day. A sore point is the absence of the Editorial on Sundays. Perhaps this Editorial could be on a light and non-political subject.

S. Vidyadhar,

Hyderabad

The many anecdotes by long-time and younger readers while recollecting their ‘journeys’ with the daily have been interesting to read.

I remember the time when the paper first used the word “exchequer” instead of “treasury”. When I appeared for the practical examination of the B.Ed course, one of the tasks was to take a lesson for students. While teaching them, I used the word “exchequer”. The observer was mighty pleased to hear the word and summoned the next candidate after allowing me to leave.

Believe it or not, I was awarded the first rank in this part of the examination. All credit goes to the daily.

G. Purushothaman,

Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu

It may be worth recalling that even the veteran journalist, Khushwant Singh, in a letter to the editor [October 19, 2011], once declared The Hindu to be the best [“most readable”] in the world. Its many features are enough to engage readers throughout the day, giving them qualitative and authentic information. I was introduced to The Hindu more than half a century ago, as my father was in the business of newspaper distribution, with his shop at Luz in Mylapore, Chennai.

A joke that was popular in my college days was that even when it came to obituaries, staff from the daily would visit the house of the person to check.

R.S. Raghavan,

Bengaluru

I am running 87 and if I am able to speak and write good English, I have to thank The Hindu. I have been reading the daily for the past 72 years and was called a “star speaker” in my office because of my command over the English language. In my days I was the only school final SSLC.

P.K. Srinivasan,

Chennai

Another reader, and for 40 years! The daily has been a companion right from college and university and has played a significant role in improving my English language skills. Its conscious attempt to reach out to children must not be forgotten, and in my case, these supplements have helped my children in their formative years. I too have learnt a lot more.

G. Ramasubramanyam,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

I began improving my reading skills while studying for Intermediate in the erstwhile Madras Presidency. My guardian was an elderly gentleman who was an English teacher and had the distinction of passing out from Madras Presidency College in English literature. He was all praise for the daily (in the 1950s) and compelled me to make it a habit to read the paper. He would conduct tests at regular intervals by asking me questions based on the Editorial/middle page. If I fumbled, he would smile and say, “Perhaps you have not understood certain portions. Why don’t you read the column once again and we will have a full discussion tomorrow.” There was no escape, but it was a boon.

P.M. Gopalan,

Mumbai

I am 67 and have been reading the paper from age 10. I recollect my grandfather teaching me English and grammar by advising me to read out aloud articles by G.K. Reddy and “From the Delhi Special Correspondent”. The paper must continue to give importance to the “Know Your English” column.

G. Mahadevan,

Bengaluru

The paper has been a pioneer in taking up social causes and upholding human rights. It is also a voice for the marginalised.

As a relatively younger reader, for a decade-and-a-half, I have been impressed by the largely balanced editorials and insightful articles by distinguished writers. But of late, the daily has been unduly harsh and critical of the party in power. The font size used in printing should be restored to what it was before so that it is more reader-friendly, especially for senior citizens.

The other discordant note is the increasing space being allotted to commercials.

B. Suresh Kumar,

Coimbatore

In my case, I have been reading the paper for the past 23 years. It was my father who introduced me to the daily, when I was in standard V in a Tamil medium school. “Mail Bag” and “Post Box” columns in The Hindu Young World were dear to me and my first letter, on a 25 paise post card, was published in 1997. In first year of college (2002), my father said that I was no longer a child and should start reading the Editorial pages. Reading the editorial of the day without referring to a dictionary was the task. The daily has also helped me in many ways — from writing examinations, to getting a job by clearing the interview. Tips in “Opportunities” supplement played a role in this. I have started to use the ‘TH mobile application’ but derive greater satisfaction in getting a physical copy of the daily. I consider myself a brand ambassador of the daily and often recommend it to my friends and relatives preparing for competitive examinations.

J. Bharath,

Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu