Reader’s Mail

Improve pathway

Korayaru waterfall in Vannadu panchayat in Pachamalai hills, which locals call 'Mini Courtallam' has the potential to turn into an important tourist centre during monsoon if the walking path is improved. The slippery path causes difficulty for tourists trekking to the location to take bath in the 'herbal' water. The waterfalls must be developed on the lines of the ones in Salem, Namakkal and Theni districts.

Saravanan Natesan,

Puthanampatti

UGD project

Recurring time overrun for completion of the underground drainage work has reflected in stagnation of water in trenches dug up along the roads for laying of pipelines. At places where pipelines have been laid, the trenches have not been filled with soil in adequate measure. Spillage of water into the streets and levelling of the uneven surface with construction debris have only made matters worse. The civic body must devise intervention measures to mitigate these difficulties.

P.K. Raman,

Ayyappa Nagar

The Phase II implementation of Underground Drainage Project seems to be progressing in a skewed manner. The UGD scheme has not covered some portions in Tiruchi West Assembly constituency, including SBI Staff Colony in Crawford, and Arockiasamy Pillai street, forcing residents to shell out money heavily for emptying their septic tanks. At the same time, the project seems to have made progress in peripheral areas like Tiruverumbur and Kattur

M. Nagarajan,

Crawford

Roundabout size

The seemingly large size of the M.G.R. Statue roundabout in Cantonment appears to cause traffic bottlenecks quite often. As was done in Headpost Office and Chinthamani areas, it must be reduced. Also, traffic signals has to be established here.

R. Gurunathan,

Varaganeri

Maruading monkeys

A wandering troupe of monkeys is causing trouble to residents at Thirukkarugavur in Papanasam taluk in Thanjavur district. Monkeys get into shops and houses in search of food, and scatter vessels all over while trying to slip out with grocery items, fruits, vegetables, snacks, and other eatables. The monkeys also cause damage to windshileds of cars. The local body must trap the monkeys and release them in the forest.

K. Ramesh Babu,

Othapathi