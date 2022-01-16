Reader’s Mail

Barricade pond

Presence of a pond without a fence at Karattampatti close to the government nursery school and a public library poses a danger to public safety. Parents are a worried lot and teachers are scared of letting children out of classrooms. The public in the village expect the district administration to barricade the waterbody with a wall surrounding its perimeter.

M. Periyamalaiyan,

Karattampatti

Inadequacy of toilets

Travelling public utilising the temporary bus stands operated for pongal festival at Mannarpuram and Cantonment suffer the discomfort of inadequacy of toilets. While the one at Cantonment catering to passengers bound for Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Velankanni and Mayiladuthurai has just one mobile toilet of Tiruchi Corporation which is common for both men and women, passengers bound for Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Karaikudi and Sivaganga from the north side of Mannarapuram suffer immensely due to absence of any toilet or drinking water facility. As for the temporary bus stand on the south side of Mannarpuram, there is only one toilet for Madurai, Tirunelveli, kanyakumari and sivakasi-bound passengers. Women, in particular, face much discomfiture during night hours. In consideration of the requirement of the floating population, the Corporation ought to provide more toilets and drinking water facilities in the temporary bus stands.

M. Raja,

Tiruchi

Check indiscriminate parking

Space on the already narrow Pattabiraman Street that is a link to Tennur High Road is being occupied by two-wheeler mechanic workshops and showrooms. For most part of the day, two-wheelers are parked on the road. The path becomes narrower to such an extent that even ambulances cannot utilise the stretch. It is time the authorities concerned so that traffic hold-ups could be prevented.

S. Raghavan,

Cantonment

Prevent traffic snarls

The decision of the authorities to put on hold the plan for establishing a new bus terminus for Srirangam only delays the solution to the problems caused by parking of buses on the already crowded EVS Street. Frequent traffic snarls have made life difficult for motorists and those employed in banks and other commercial establishments along the stretch who have no other option but to park their vehicles on the roadside. The city police authorities will do well to replicate the successful measures taken to prevent traffic snarls near the District Court-MGR roundabout Junction.

T.M. Ranganathan,

Srirangam

No cause for panic

The symptoms of Omicron variant of COVID-19 - body ache, sore throat, tiredness, and occasional loose motion - may vary from person to person, depending on their immunity and vaccination status. Absence of respiratory problems has made the infection appear less severe. So far, loss of smell and taste and breathing troubles have been rarely prevalent in Omicron cases. Hence, there is no cause for panic. What is required is proper rest at home with adequate immune booster diet along with or without symptomatic treatment to relieve the symptoms. Be it Delta or Omicron variants of COVID-19, immunistion, and adherence to safety protocol: wearing of face mask, social distancing and frequent hand washing, remain to be of vital importance.

M.A. Aleem,

Tiruchi