Readers Mail

The ancient Sama Vedheeshwarar Temple at Thirumangalam village near Lalgudi requires restoration. Devotees are left wondering why the Hindu Religiois and Charitable Endowments Department has not undertaken maintenance despite growth of vegetation atop the temple tower.

Saravanan Natesan

Puthanampatti

Precautionary dose inevitable

Spread of the highly contagious omicron variant of coronavirus has put to risk of infection even fully vaccinated people. A booster is given to people with weak immunity, especially the elderly, and those with low antibody levels. Residents aged above 60 years facing co-morbidities will have to exercise the option of taking precaution dose on the advice of doctors.

M.A. Aleem

Tiruchi

Gaps in compliance

A section of people does not seem to care about taking the second dose of COVID vaccination. Compliance with wearing of face masks leaves much to be desired. Social distancing appears to be a distant dream. No wonder, the authorities are helpless. The routine of deploying workers for door to door check on unvaccinated people has not worked well. The situation is tough indeed for the health authorities to combat the pandemic.

T.M. Ranganathan

Srirangam

Nauseating stench

The residents of apartments in EVS Street, Renga Nagar and other localities behind the Srirangam Government Hospital are going through a harrowing experience of inhaling the fumes of burnt medical wastes. Residents are increasingly apprehensive as the stench emanating from the hospital premises of late has become unbearable. There is every likelihood of health hazards if such

frequent burning of waste is resorted to by the hospital authorities.

It is imperative that proper incineration of harmful materials is carried out by the authorities concerned. Cleanliness inside the hospital premises and also ensuring a safe environment outside is essential in these days of pandemic.

J. Anantha Padmanabhan

Tiruchi

Clear garbage dump

The end of the Warners Road at Cantonment presents the picture of a dumpyard.

Heaps of waste materials and liquor bottles present an unhygienic picture. The garbage heaps have turned into breeding spots for mosquitoes and poisonous reptiles, aggravating the fear of the spread of COVID pandemic as well.

One wonders about the relevance of 'Clean City' slogan.

The spot warrants immediate attention by the authorities. The cleaned-up space, in fact, could be utilised as a park or commercial shopping complex fetching revenue for the government.

S. Raghavan

Cantonment

Insufficient seating

The renovated Chathiram Bus Stand has sufficient bays for buses bound for various locations.

But, inadequate seating facility for passengers is quite glaring.

Quite often, elderly people, patients and pregnant women and children forced to stand for long durations due to the inadequacy. Also, basic facilities for differently abled people and transgenders need to be improved.

M. Raja

Tiruchi