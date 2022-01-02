Reader’s Mail

Difficult stretch

Though the Vada Jambu Nathar Temple located to the west of Tiruchi-Thuraiyur State Highway near Thiruvellarai attracts a lot of devotees, the muddy path for a stretch of one kilometre causes difficulties to the visitors. The temple, under the control of HR and CE Department, is visited by devotees coming by cars and motorcycles. Elders regularly visit the temple to meditate at the Siththar Jeeva Samadhi. Devotees want the district administration to set right this stretch.

Saravanan Natesan,

Puthanampatti

Replace damaged culvert

A damaged culvert at Maligaithidal panchayat in valangaiman taluk in Tiruvarur district poses threat to the safety of residents. The canal culvert seems to be on the verge of giving away. The residents are forced to park their fourwheelers and two-wheelers away from home due to this. The residents want this to be replaced with a new culvert.

K. Ramesh Babu,

Othapathi

Omicron fear

Colleges affiliated to Bharathidasan University find themselves in an unenviable situation of conducting offline exams during this month amid fear of spread of Omicron variant of COVID-19. Principals and teaching and non-teaching staff will have to display a collective responsibility of following all precautionary measures, including wearing of face mask, maintaining social distancing and washing hands frequently.

M. Raja

Tiruchi

II

Reappearance of COVID-19 in the form of highly- transmissible Omicron variant seems to have a bearing on the gaps in vaccination drive what with a significant number of people displaying a lackadaisical attitude. Since Omicron has been reported to be highly transmissible causing an exponential growth in cases, it should be prevented with extra measures. Mandatory testing and quarantine should be made compulsory for all international passangers. The civic bodies should play a pivotal role to improve screening and monitoring of Covid patients, and the vaccination process should be speeded up. Above all, people should cooperate with the government by strictly adhering to Covid protocols to keep Omicron at bay.

R. Pichumani,

Thippirajapuram