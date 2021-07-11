Reader’s Mail

11 July 2021 18:48 IST

Sorry state of park

The children’s park at New L.I.G. Colony in Anna Nagar, Madurai is in a deplorable condition with play equipment of many kinds lying among puddles of stagnant rainwater and rubble. Garbage and household waste are regularly dumped along the southern fence of the park. This not only makes the place stink, it also attracts stray cattle and dogs. The civic administration should make the park clean and hygienic and fit for use for children.

K. Natarajan,

Madurai

Vaccinate mentally challenged people

Though the government has been taking a lot of initiatives to drive home COVID-19 awareness measures such as wearing of masks, physical distancing and frequent hand washing in its war against COVID-19 pandemic, mentally challenged persons on the streets are left out of these measures. Even though successive lockdowns are clamped to break the transmission chain of the virus, the mentally challenged are not aware of lockdowns and freely roam around and are vulnerable to infection. They are constantly in search of food leftovers dumped by restaurateurs. The authorities should make efforts to conduct a special camp to vaccinate these people roaming across the length and breadth of the district.

M. Sainithii,

Sholavandan