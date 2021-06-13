Reader’s Mail

13 June 2021 18:01 IST

Extend the facility

It is a welcome measure that CCTV cameras have been installed at 20 points at the COVID-19 ward of Government Headquarters Hospital in Ramanathapuram. They have been connected to the COVID-19 war room so that movement of frontline workers, duty doctors and attendants could be monitored. This facility should be launched in the tertiary hospitals in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi too.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Palayamkottai

Street dog menace

Street dog menace is increasing day by day in Eruvadi in Tirunelveli district. A pack of five or six dogs roam on every street. Starved of food during the lockdown, these dogs have started targeting sheep and goats. Children’s lives are at great risk. The Eruvadi panchayat must get rid of this problem soon.

A. Kaja Nazimudeen,

Eruvadi

Superfast train to Rameswaram

Since the railway track between Tiruchi and Rameswaram is being strenghtened, the speed of express trains must be increased to bring down the travel time. As envisaged by the late President APJ Abdul Kalam, a day-time superfast express between Chennai-Rameswaram, a long-felt need of the public, must be launched soon.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

Restore water supply

Drinking water is supplied through Cauvery combined water supply scheme in Paramakudi municipality. Water supply has been suspended for more than 10 days owing to a problem at the pipeline near Tiruppatur. Without piped water supply, people are facing hardships. So I request the authorities concerned to set right the problem and restore water supply soon.

V. Rajendran

Paramakudi

Relay road

The stretch between Pakkirisamy Madam to HP petrol pump on Madurai-Manamadurai two-lane highway in Tiruppachethi is in a bad condition and has not been relaid ever since it was transferred from National Highways to State Highways. I request the State Highways authorities to relay the road soon.

S. Saravanakumar,

Tiruppachethi

Expedite work

An overbridge near Sholavandan railway station is under construction since 2017. It is being built on a vital link for the residents to go to the taluk office, court, GH and government girls school, and for boarding moffusil buses in Vadipatti. Presently, whenever the railway gate is closed for trains to pass through, all vehicles, even ‘108’ ambulances, have to wait for a long period, putting lives of patients in critical condition in danger. I appeal to the authorties concerned to expedite the work and alleviate the problems.

M. Sainithii,

Sholavandan