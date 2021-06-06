Reader’s Mail

06 June 2021 18:19 IST

Madurai, apt place for modern library

The state-of-the-art library planned for Madurai will be a boon to people in southern districts. When I did my research on distance education a few decades back, I used to travel from Tirunelveli to Chennai or Thiruvananthapuram to avail library facilities. It is fitting that Madurai hosts the facility as much of ancient Tamil literature was brought out by its Tamil sangam. The library, like AIIMS, must be built on the south side of the city to so as to serve many districts.

Rajakumar Arulanandham,

Palayamkottai

Ensure good collection of books

Palayamkottai, the ‘Oxford of South India,’ still lacks high-profile facilities like Kendriya Vidyalaya, Navodaya and Sainik schools, Institute for Foreign Languages, etc. Central Library authorities conduct model exams for various competitive examinations. I request the Chief Minister to ensure that a vast and choice collection of books are available at the library for the young and the old.

A.M.N. Pandian,

Tirunelveli

Modernise market

Tirunelveli Corporation plans to reconstruct the 100-year-old Netaji Bose Market in Tirunelveli Town under Smart Cities Mission on an outlay of Rs.10.98 crore. Due to the pandemic, the work could not be carried out. It will have parking space at the basement to accommodate 340 two-wheelers and a few cars. Gandhi Market in Palayamkottai with hundreds of shops has neither adequate parking space nor modern facilities. So, the Corporation can modernise this market also under Smart Cities Mission scheme.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Palayamkottai

Subsidy for CCTV

The new Tirunelveli Police Commissioner has made a thought-provoking appeal to install CCTV cameras by one and all (‘Install CCTV cameras' vide The Hindu dated June 5). While it is mandatory for business establishments to install them on their premises, it is not so for individuals. But if these gadgets are brought under the government’s subsidised scheme, more individuals will come forward to install them.

V. Ganesan,

Tirunelveli

Associations’ role

Regarding the appeal by the new Commissioner of Police, residents’ welfare associations, especially in the extended areas of Tirunelveli, must take the initiative to install CCTV cameras on all streets to instil a fear in the minds of criminals before they indulge in any kind of crime.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli

Villagers’ plight

In the second wave of COVID-19, villages in Ramanathapuram were the worst-hit because of inadequate medical facilities. So I request the medical authorities to take steps to provide COVID-19 treatment in all primary health centres in the villages.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi