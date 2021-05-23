Reader’s Mail

No name board

TVS Nagar has street name boards everywhere but not on arterial Lakshmi Road for the past 15 years. Recently one can see new signboards installed on the main thoroughfares of Madurai. I request the Corporation Commissioner to install such boards on both ends of Lakshmi Road.

S. Bala,

Madurai

Ease the load

VOC Port, NPCIL Thermal Power Station and big industrial units like SPIC, Sankar Cements, which employ thousands of employees can join hands with the government in its efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in the southern districts. They can carry out massive inoculation drive and provide manpower to ease the load on government’s shoulders.

Murugesan,

Radhapuram

Make it foolproof

I refer to the news report, ‘Health workers go in search of COVID-19 cases.’ It is a welcome step, but unlike rural areas, people in towns such as Tirunelveli are not forthcoming and hide the fact if there are any sick people at home. Only when the sickness gets serious do they rush to the hospitals and add to the burden and death rate. So the government must employ its means to ensure that the infection is identified at the preliminary stage itself and cured.

Rajakumar Arulanandham

Palayamkottai

Utilise SHGs

It is learnt that the local bodies are entrusted to ensure that vegetables are available at the doorstep of people during the sterner lockdown from Monday. As reported in The Hindu about a practice in Sivaganga where women self-help groups are assigned the task of selling vegetables, fruits and greens at the doorstep of people using vehicles provided to them, I request Thoothukudi Corporation to replicate this model. It will also give the SHGs a source for earning.

R. Donjeba

Nazareth

Slow bridge work

The slow pace of road overbridge work, which commenced two years back on the eastern end of the Ramanathapuram railway station to link Kilakkarai Road, causes much hardship to the public. There are frequent traffic jams in front of PWD Travellers Bungalow due to the narrow passage available for vehicles. I request the officials concerned to inspect the site and speed up the work.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

No pesticide

Farmers are told to approach the Union Agriculture office and Tamil Nadu Agriculture University in Madurai to procure azotobactor and bio-pesticides to control white fly in coconut trees. But, as azotobactor is mostly used in Coimbatore region, it is not produced here. Farmers were told to wait and it will be procured from there, but even after one month, no action has been taken. I request the Collector to make efforts to redress this important farmers’ grievance.

S. Saravanakumar,

Tiruppachethi

Set right deficiencies

Owing to lack of right equipment and expertise, many people have died of COVID-19 in Government Headquarters Hospital in Ramanathapuram. It is the general complaint of relatives who looked after the patients. I appeal to the higher authorities to set right the deficiencies and save lives.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi

Slipshod work

Just before the recent elections, the Highways Department dug up few culverts in and around Kodaikanal. Though the elections are long over, the work has not resumed. A few that resemble completion have been done in a haphazard fashion. The new government must institute an enquiry against the slipshod work.

G. S. Mani,

Kodaikanal