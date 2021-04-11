Reader’s Mail

11 April 2021 18:22 IST

Bring back shelves for ‘wall of kindness

The ‘wall of kindness’ initiative, which was launched near Union Club on Tamukkam Road to benefit the needy people remains locked. People, who want to donate books, clothes, footwear and other things, used to place them on two shelves fixed on the ‘wall of kindness.’ Poor people who are in need of those materials collect them. Now people leave the things on the floor. A bundle of clothes remain scattered on the road in front of the wall. These materials will be of use to none and the very objective of this initiative gets defeated. I request the people concerned to take steps to keep those two shelves open so that the donated materials can be kept safe and put to use.

M. Sainithii,

Sholavandan

Sewage water flowing on road

Sewage water is overflowing on Ezhumalai Konar Lane and Periyasamy Konar Lane of ward 83, North Masi Street in Madurai, for the past three months. The stagnant pools of sewage water have become mosquito breeding grounds, besides emitting a stench. As COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, this unhygienic state proves to be a major health hazard to the residents. Officials now relieved from election work may take a look on these uncared for streets and set things right.

V. Logaprakash,

North Masi Street