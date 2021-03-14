Reader’s Mail

14 March 2021 20:01 IST

Round-the-clock toll-free numbers and contact numbers of District Election Officer, Returning Officers have been announced to receive election-related complaints from the public. A majority of people find it difficult to get quick access to these numbers. So boards displaying these numbers should be put up at railway stations, bus stands and offices of urban and rural civic bodies. It will be of utmost help if these numbers, along with those of Election Observers, flying squads and static surveillance teams are sent as SMS to mobile phones of every voters that they can send their election-related complaints such as cash for votes and gift distribution.

M. Sainithii,

Sholavandan

Freebies spell doom to State economy

With the run-up to the Assembly elections, major political parties are vying with one another in announcing freebies to the public. The State budget, presented in February, projected a deficit of Rs. 5.72 lakh crore by 31 March 2022. With such a colossal deficit looming large, one does not know where the parties will generate revenue to give all those freebies. Freebies will make people lazy as more number of people will be disinclined to go to work. There are no freebies in countries such as Japan and China where people work hard and increase the GDP and generate money for the exchequer. Freebies will boost the State debt, affect overall development and spell doom to the economy.

G. Chittibabu,

Velmurugan Nagar

NEET centre

NEET has been scheduled for August 01. Problems were encountered when students from Tamil Nadu were allotted exam centres in other States. Because of language problem, the students, especially the girls, and their parents faced much difficulties in locating the centre, etc. A parent who took his daughter to Kerala for the test two years back breathed his last there itself. I wish the authorities concerned should take utmost care in allotting the centre. If the candidates are allowed centres within the State, they could take the test without tension.

Rajakumar Arulanandham,

Palayamkottai

High rail fare

Following persistent demands from the public, the Railway Board has at long last decided to operate one or two passenger train services in select sections, starting with a pair of DEMU services between Tiruchi and Karaikudi from March 15. Yet, the hapless passengers should take the proposal with a pinch of salt as they have to pay express train fare. To levy express train fare for a short distance shuttle train, mostly used by commuters, is by no means just and fair. Would the Railway Board reconsider and revert to the normal fare structure applicable to passenger train services, considering the plight of the commoners who are already reeling under the spiralling price rise on various fronts?

K. Muthiah,

Railar Nagar

Poll violation

Election Model Code of Conduct is in force now. Has the Election Commission punished any violator? When candidates filed nominations, one could see on TV many people accompanying the candidate, though MCC permits only two persons. Can’t the EC disqualify the nomination based on it. We need more T.N. Seshans to rectify all these anomalies.

R. Donjeba,

Nazareth

AC bus service

Recently the Madurai Division of TNSTC has introduced AC city bus services. This is welcome, but it should be affordable to the commoners. About a decade ago when a fleet of low-floor buses with high fare were introduced, ‘ordinary fare’ buses vanished gradually from city roads. People were forced to cough out high fare. Similarly, AC buses are operated in small numbers now and their introduction should not cause any decrease in the number of normal buses in due course since many people cannot afford the high fare of the AC bus service. TNSTC authorities should remember that cost-effective and safer bus service is more important than a modern fleet.

B. Nagaraja Ganesh

Pasumpon Nagar