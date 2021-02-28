Reader’s Mail

28 February 2021 19:43 IST

One-day bus pass

At the time of bus fare hike in January 2018, the one-day bus pass (₹50 pass) issued by the TNSTC to travel anywhere in Madurai for a whole day, was withdrawn. I request the TNSTC to issue the daily bus pass again.

M. Saravanakumar,

Solai Azhagupuram

Under-utilised railway stretch

Nagercoil and Coimbatore are connected through two express trains running via Karur, Erode and Tirupur. The newly-laid broad gauge line between Dindigul and Palghat/Coimbatore is under-utilised but for Amirtha Express running between Madurai and Thiruvananthapuram via Pollachi and Palghat. In spite of several representations, no trains have been introduced on the Dindigul-Pollachi- Coimbatore/Palghat section. The crores of money spent on this project is not serving the common man and it is a loss to the railways. I request the railway authorities to operate more trains and make the best use of this stretch.

C.A. Pradeep,

Moondrumavadi

Set up railway station near AIIMS site

When the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) starts functioning in Madurai, thousands of people from far and wide are expected to visit the hospital every day. People prefer train to other modes of transport as it is affordable and comfortable. Therefore, a railway station must be established near AIIMS site, on the Madurai-Tirumangalam section.

Since doubling work is going on in the Madurai-Virudhunagar section, the RVNL must plan accordingly and earmark land for the railway station and build one after getting the approvals from the authorities concerned.

J. G. Prince,

MLA, Colachel constituency

Infanticide

This refers to the news report on ‘Grandmother held for infanticide’ vide The Hindu, dated Feb. 20, 2021. It was distressing to read that a woman has been arrested in Madurai district for smothering her seven-day-old granddaughter. It has been stated that the female infanticide could have taken place since the ill-fated child was the third girl child to the parents. It is a pity that in spite of so many schemes being implemented by the government for the welfare of girl children, such unfortunate incidents take place. One such appreciable scheme is the Cradle Baby scheme under which parents who cannot raise their children can surrender them to the Child Welfare Committee. It seems that the knowledge about the scheme has not reached the interior parts of villages.

The Social Welfare Department and NGOs should intensify their campaign against female infanticide. Health nurses should keep a close watch on mothers who have just delivered a second or third girl child and educate the parents about government schemes for the protection of girl child.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli

Pass without exam

The decision of the Chief Minister to promote students of Classes IX, X and XI without any examination has received widespread approval from some quarters while educated parents feel this would lead the children to take life easy. Now the teachers could concentrate more on Class XII students. The ‘passed’ students will stop attending classes as attendance is not mandatory. Now that the election dates are announced, teachers and classrooms will be readied for the polling exercise. As such, the academic year is completely lost and future employment and interview prospects for the ‘automatically passed’ students will be grim.

R. Donjeba,

Nazareth

Mustering

The annual mustering for pensioners is scheduled to start from April. With a hot summer fast approaching, pensioners in their advanced age have to go to the treasury or sub-treasuries for mustering. It would be easier if they are allowed to physically present at the banks where they draw their pension. Compared to sub-treasuries, the banks are situated near the pensioners house. Hope the authorities look into this matter and take a favourable decision.

G. Purushothaman,

Tirunelveli

Use CCTV footage to catch culprits

The election Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the deployment of Flying Squad teams and Static Surveillance Teams. Apps like cVIGIL have been introduced to make the election trouble-free and peaceful. In addition more CCTV cameras should be installed at prime spots to catch the culprits violating norms, especially to put a check to the number of cars used, voters getting freebies and money. It is not that easy to stop the practice. Only catching the offenders red-handed using CCTV cameras will be of help.

Rajakumar Arulanandham,

Palayamkottai