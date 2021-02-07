Reader’s Mail

Arapalayam bus stand

Periyar bus stand, which handles a large number of buses is being renovated under Smart Cities Mission programme of the Central government. But Arapalayam bus stand, which serves as a multi route terminus handling buses bound for Kodaikanal, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem and places in Kerala and Karnataka, is neglected in State schemes.

Since Arapalayam bus terminus has space crunch, buses are haphazardly parked leading to traffic chaos inside the terminus and also near the exit.

In the absence of waiting and cloak rooms, passengers coming from across the State are left stranded while they search for lodging facility during night hours, putting them, especially women and children and elderly, at risk .

Moreover, due to dearth of shelters, people are exposed to rain and sun and are forced to stand in the open till they board buses. Senior citizens and physically challenged have no means to sit down and wait for the buses. As a result of poorly maintained toilets, a stench hangs in the air. I appeal to the authorities concerned to renovate Arapalayam bus terminus under the Smart Cities Mission.

M . Sainithii,

Sholavandan

Dangerous spot

The SVN College bus stop in Nagamalai Pudukottai is vulnerable to accidents since traffic is heavy all through the day on Theni highway. College students and the general public find it hard to cross this road, situated near an intersection. I request the authorities to provide permanent barricades on either side of this road at this dangerous spot so that vehicles will slow down and people can cross the road with ease.

S.N.M.T. Nagarajan,

Nagamalai Pudukottai

Pat for GRH

It is with reference to the news, ‘Boy with diphtheria infection recovers’ (The Hindu, February 1)

A five-year-old boy who was diagnosed with diphtheria was cured of two fatal complications - myocarditis and neuropathy - by paediatricians at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai after three months of hospitalisation. Even during a pandemic, the government doctors have attempted this critical case as a challenge.A fter being given rigorous physiotherapy the child’s mobility was restored. The sincere efforts taken by the government doctors in bringing back the poor boy to the normal condition is to be appreciated. In the recent times so many critical operations are performed successfully in government hospitals across the state. It is laudable.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Palayamkottai