Reader’s Mail

This opening on a concrete flooring at Thuraiyur vegetable market poses danger to the public.

31 January 2021 21:26 IST

Pit on path

Vendors and public at the busy Thuraiyur vegetable market are plagued by a constant fear of falling down due to the presence of a gaping pit in the middle of a concrete path. The pit is as much a threat to motorists as to pedestrians. There is no caution board. The public expect the authorities concerned to close the pit at the earliest.

Saravanan Natesan,

Advertising

Advertising

Puthanampatti

Garbage problem

Municipal vans do not collect garbage from houses regularly. If garbage bins are placed along roads, people tend to throw trash into them from a distance, leading to spillage. So I request the Tiruchi corporation to devise ingenious ways to collect garbage.

T.M. Ranganathan,

Srirangam

Breeding ground

Garbage keeps accumulating behind the Kalaikaviri College ladies hostel on Warners Road. As

the garbage is not cleared regularly, the place turns into a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Cattle rummage through the waste and an unbearable stench emanates from the heap. The corporation should take necessary action.

M. Raja

Tiruchi

Purpose defeated

Barricades placed on either side of Tiruchi-Thanjavur highway at SIT bus stop affect the visibility of road users. Though traffic police are posted during peak hours at this place, it remains vulnerable to accidents. The authorities concerned should arrive at a permanent solution to this problem.

G.M. Rajendran,

Ariyamangalam

Unreserved coaches

Passenger train services have been stopped and only express trains are running with only reserved coaches since lockdown started last year. People planning their journey at the eleventh hour face much hardship to travel by train. Attaching some unreserved coaches in express trains by duly enforcing standard operating procedures for COVID-19 will be of help.

M. Sheik Abdullah,

Budalur

Improve facilities

The mini bus terminus in Karur needs to be renovated as it serves a large number of people, including daily wage labourers. As there is only one shelter for passengers, they are forced to sit on the dirty floor or keep standing for long. The discomfort is more pronounced during rainy and summer seasons. There is no toilet for women, and men find themselves forced to relieve themselves in the open due to which a stench emanates. The shelter is also poorly lit and looks unsafe.Encroachments by vendors on both sides of the path connecting mini bus terminus to main bus stand put people at risk. Lack of drinking water facility also adds to the woes. The authorities would do well to provide all basic amenities at the mini bus terminus.

M. Saikaruna,

Thanthonimalai

Upgrade town panchayat

Though Adirampattinam is the largest and a fast-developing town panchayat in Thanjavur district with 21 wards, the long-pending demand of the people of this coastal town for its upgrade into a municipality has not been addressed. There is a likelihood of surrounding villages such as Eripurakkarai, Mahilankottai, Milarikkadu, and Mazhavenirkadu getting included in the proposed municipality area. Prompt steps to convert Adirampattinam town panchayat into a municipality for the betterment of the people here has become a necessity.

A. Haja Abdul Khader

Adirampattinam

Social distancing

There is an illusion that the COVID-19 effect has fizzled out. It is high time the most powerful prevention methods like wearing of face mask, social distancing and frequent hand washing with soap are continued with more vigor. Now that the vaccine has become a reality, people should not fail to make use of it to get themselves innoculated.

S. Raghavan

Cantonment