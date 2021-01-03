Letters

Reader’s Mail

First aid kit

Most of the city and mofussil buses of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation are not stocked with band aids, gauze cloth and medicines in the first aid boxes. Some buses do not even have the first aid box. Moreover, hand sanitiser, which are an important tool to fight the spread of COVID-19, is not given to passengers in most of the buses. The officials concerned must sort out these issues at the earliest.

M. Sainithii,

Sholavandan

Full of potholes

The highway stretch between Melur and Tirupattur via Keezhayur, Rengasamypuram, Veerakaliammankoilpatti, Keezhavalavu, E. Malampatti and Kongampatti is in a very bad condition. There are so many potholes. It is very difficult to ride vehicles on this road, especially at night. Many senior citizens and women complain of back pain due to the sorry state of the road. Accidents are also on the rise in this stretch. Highways authorities should immediately take up patch work at least on this road.

M Sundararajan,

Melur

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 3, 2021 10:06:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/readers-mail/article33487927.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY