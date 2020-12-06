Reader’s Mail

06 December 2020 19:15 IST

Health hazard at Achampathu

Garbage and other clinical waste are being dumped near the entrance to Mappillai Vinayagar Nagar under Acthampathu panchayat. The stench from the waste is nauseating. Moreover, it poses a health hazard to the residents. The authorities concerned should take immediate action to stop this practice.

D. Ravichandran,

Advertising

Advertising

Madurai

Increase amenities at Madurai airport

Madurai airport handles international flights every day. But the amenities at the airport are inadequate. There is only one baggage carousel and passengers are forced to wait for long to pick up their belongings. It takes more than two hours for the simple process of identifying baggage and to come out after immigration formalities. It is high time the authorities concerned looked into this and improve the amenities at the airport.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram