Reader’s Mail

Health hazard at Achampathu
Garbage and other clinical waste are being dumped near the entrance to Mappillai Vinayagar Nagar under Acthampathu panchayat. The stench from the waste is nauseating. Moreover, it poses a health hazard to the residents. The authorities concerned should take immediate action to stop this practice.
D. Ravichandran,
Madurai
Increase amenities at Madurai airport
Madurai airport handles international flights every day. But the amenities at the airport are inadequate. There is only one baggage carousel and passengers are forced to wait for long to pick up their belongings. It takes more than two hours for the simple process of identifying baggage and to come out after immigration formalities. It is high time the authorities concerned looked into this and improve the amenities at the airport.
Asmabagh Anvardeen,
Ramanathapuram
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath