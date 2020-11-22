Reader’s Mail

22 November 2020 19:18 IST

Conduct periodical inspection

It is unfortunate that two firefighters lost their lives while putting out a fire that broke out in a textile outlet which functioned in an old building in Madurai. The main reason for such fire accidents are due to electrical leakages. The Electricity Board and Fire and Rescue Service officials should conduct periodical inspections to prevent such incidents.

M. Sainithii,

Madurai