Reader’s Mail

The speed-breaker without signboard or surface painting at Karattampatti in Tiruchi district.

15 November 2020 21:43 IST

Set right speed-breakers

The condition of speed-breakers at the roads converging at Karattampatti from where routes branch out towards Manaparai, Puthanampatti, Tiruchi and Thuraiyur requires attention. The speed-breakers at places with poor lighting and absence of signboards need to be painted for the convenience of motorists, particularly so during night hours.

M. Periyamalaiyan,

Karattampatti

Narrow bridge

The width of Utthamarkovil overbridge on the Tiruchi-Namakkal highway has become inadequate for the increasing number of vehicles. Only a few street lights along the stretch of the bridge are functional. Since widening work is being undertaken along the Karur road, there is heavy vehicular traffic on the Uttamarkovil overbridge. The insufficient lighting must be attended to by the authorities concerned for the safety of the travelling public.

Saravanan Natesan,

Puthanampatti

Fear of spread looms large

There are fears that COVID-9 virus will wreak havoc during winter months due to the low humidity level that creates conditions for air-borne spread of the virus. There are known instances of spike in respiratory illnesses such as SARS, influenza and COVID-19 during winter season. As there are festivals ahead, it has become all the more important for people to exhibit

COVID-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks and maintaining

social distancing diligently.

M.A. Aleem,

Tiruchi

Carelessness defies logic

Though wearing of face masks and social distancing are the best methods to prevent COVID-19, the carelessness of the people in ignoring the safety norms while thronging marketplaces defies logic. At a time when there must be extreme caution in preventing the spread of infection, it becomes imperative for one and all to adhere to safety guidelines.

S. Raghavan,

Cantonment

Provide details of rehabilitation centres

Service-minded people require guidance on admitting the homeless people, beggars, wandering mentally ill people and destitute women in rehabilitation centres. Many such people are found suffering from hunger in railway stations, Central Bus Stand, Chathiram Bus Stand and Srirangam. The contact numbers of the rehabilitation centres must be publicised in various places of the city.

M. Raja,

Tiruchi

Remove weeds

Canals branching out from Uyyakondan river are choked with weeds hindering the water flow during the rainy season. The weeds must be removed on a war-footing to prevent overflow of water into residential areas.

Kanagaraj Arthur,

Ramalinganagar South

Re-lay damaged roads

The work on construction of underground drainage network keeps prolonging in Kumbakonam. Though most of the work is complete, the dug-out roads and ditches cause immense inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians. The public expect the local administration to re-lay roads at places where the underground drainage work has been completed. The poor condition of the roads is the reason for severe traffic congestion at some spots.

S. Krishnan,

Thippirajapuram