Reader’s Mail

Water-logging problem
The recent rains had wreaked havoc in areas such as Velmurugan Nagar, Duraisamy Nagar, Vanamamalai Nagar, Namachivaya Nagar and Thai Moogambigai Nagar in Madurai. As a result, senior citizens, children and women could not use the water-logged roads. This is a perennial problem, witnessed during every rainy season. The corporation should take steps to provide a lasting solution to this problem.
G. Chitti Babu,
Madurai
Leaders must set an example
The Prime Minister and the Chief Minister have requested people to strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines to combat the spread of the pandemic. But relaxation in lockdown rules and crowd- pulling activities of political parties, trade unions and demonstrators give a wrong notion to the public that the virus has been edged out. Consequently, people are sluggish in maintaining physical distancing in public places. If leaders could set an example in adherence of the rules, the common man will follow their footsteps.
B. Nagalingam Pillai,
Nagercoil
