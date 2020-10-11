Reader’s Mail

11 October 2020 20:24 IST

Kiruthumal river

The entire stretch of Kiruthumal river is filled with garbage, plastic waste and sewage. The first step in Madurai under the Smart Cities Mission programme should have been to clean and maintain the Kiruthumal river. The district administration should start cleaning the Kiruthumal and ensure that clean water flows in the river.

N. Mohamed Ismail,

Madurai

Traffic island

As the junction of Anna Nagar 80 Feet Road, Vandiyur Main Road and PTR bridge slope is always busy and chaotic, road users find it inconvenient to cross this point. Construction of a traffic island and laying a zebra crossing here will provide safety to road users.

Dhyana Sekar ,

Madurai

Clean pond

The S. Alangulam pond recharges groundwater for houses in Valluvar Colony, Kalai Nagar, Viswanathapuram, Bharathi Nagar and Mudakathan. Kudimaramathu works were undertaken for desilting the pond and constructing a supply channel from Periyar Main Canal to improve the groundwater level. However, the works were discontinued and the residents have started letting sewage water into the canal. This will ultimately find its way into the S. Alangulam pond. If the practice continues, the entire pond will be filled with sewage water and lead to health issues for residents. The authorities must take urgent steps to address this issue.

Andal Gopalakrishnan,

Madurai

Restore roads

Roads in Madurai that were dug up for laying drinking water and drainage pipelines are not closed properly once the works are over. This poses a threat to vehicle users. The authorities must inspect them and ensure that the roads are restored properly. Also, such works must be taken up in a phased manner, instead of digging up the whole road at the same time.

K.R. Rajendran,

Madurai