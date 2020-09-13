Reader’s Mail

13 September 2020 19:03 IST

Unfinished underpass

The construction of the underpass near Karupatti railway station is progressing at a snail’s pace. Villagers going to the Vadipatti taluk office and vegetable market are put to hardship as the alternative route is unpaved, putting the lives of commuters at risk. Also the presence of seemai karuvelam trees along the stretch spells more trouble. So the authorities must expedite the construction work and remove the trees on the alternative route.

M. Sainithii,

Advertising

Advertising

Madurai

Pat for Corporation

The Madurai Corporation is doing a commendable job in these times of COVID-19 pandemic by not only conducting regular health camps, but also promptly removing garbage from households. Even the grievance redressal is prompt as it provided new street lights in Gomathipuram and Thendral Nagar.

D. Raghavan

Madurai

Relay road

The Pothaiadi-Kovilvilai stretch of Kottai Road near Agastheeswaram in Kanniyakumari district is battered and riddled with potholes, rendering it unfit for use by vehicle users. I request the authorities to take immediate steps to relay the road.

K. Chelliah

Nagercoil