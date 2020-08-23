Reader’s Mail

23 August 2020 20:52 IST

Freedom of speech

During the 74th Independence Day celebration in Chennai, it was disappointing that the Chief Minister gave a speech on financial aspects of the State instead of highlighting how we got freedom and how freedom of speech should be exercised in our country. It is sad that recently a senior lawyer, Prashant Bhushan, is facing two contempt of court cases in the Supreme Court in our independent India. Arun Shourie, a senior journalist, faced a contempt case over an article. Similarly, a number of cases have been filed against social activists. This should have been highlighted.

G. Stanley Jeyasingh,

Nagercoil

Kudos to police

N. Maheswari, Inspector of Armed Reserve Police, Tirunelveli, attracted the attention of people due to her duty consciousness despite the sudden demise of her father the night before she led the parade during Independence Day celebration. Apart from her, Pettai Police too deserve praise for booking culprits involved in a chain-snatching attempt. Although the incident happened on August 2, a Crime Branch team arrested two of the four suspects within 13 days. The other two are at large. Kudos to the police.

G. Purushothaman,

Tirunelveli

New door numbers

Some years back, Ramanathapuram municipality provided computerised assessment numbers for drinking water tap connections. However, the old door numbers of buildings are retained in receipts issued though new door numbers were given years back. These dual door numbers lead to confusion among the tax-payers. I appeal to the district administration to set this right by providing the present door numbers in receipts.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

Online classes

This is with reference to the news, ‘Online classes out of reach for many college students’ ( August 17). Apart from teaching, schools often conduct slip tests, monthly tests, quarterly and half-yearly examinations. Papers are evaluated and students get progress of their performance. This develops a competitive spirit among them. Further, science subjects are taught with experiments in the lab.

Though both the government and private institutions have been taking several initiatives to conduct online classes for students, the children are unable to concentrate on studies due to distractions like TV, mobiles and gaming. Classes held through TV broadcasting have no interaction with learners.

Children in rural areas don’t have a learning atmosphere at home. Reducing syllabus and homework may not give any desirable results. Instead, the standard of education will be further diluted.

Hence, online classes are not effective in the process of teaching or learning and is a poor substitute for classrooms. Until vaccination is invented and administered to all for COVID-19, reopening of schools and colleges is impossible.

Hence, this academic year 2020-21 should be skipped. To compensate for this gap, the maximum age for getting an appointment in the government sector should be revised accordingly.

R. Chandrasekaran,

Madurai

The new causeway constructed after demolishing the Kuruvikaran bridge has many potholes. It does not have any street lights, making it unsafe for everyone. Although it may be easy for four-wheelers to drive through the steep entry points of the bridge, cyclists may find it tiresome. l request the authorities to rectify the defects.

M. Selvaraj,

Madurai