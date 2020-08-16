Reader’s Mail

16 August 2020 18:46 IST

TNEA counselling

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) counselling starts on September 10. If the counselling takes place before the medical colleges (NEET) and the Indian Institute of Technology admissions, leading colleges will be chosen by those students. After NEET and JEE results are announced, those who procured sufficient ranks would leave the colleges they chose via TNEA counselling and would join the IITs and medical colleges. This would create a vacancy in the leading colleges after counselling. The other students who had scored good marks in board exams would not get seats in these colleges, as the counselling would have ended and the vacancy might be filled by low graders. So, if the counselling is conducted after the IIT and medical admissions, it would be beneficial for all students.

R. Mohanasundaram,

Madurai

Blood donation

It is laudable that Madurai district administration conducted 2,114 mobile fever camps in rural areas to screen people for COVID-19 symptoms. Ever since the lockdown was announced in March, all educational institutions have been shut to prevent transmission of COVID-19. Students usually donate blood to the blood banks to treat patients undergoing emergency surgeries at major hospitals such as Government Rajaji Hospital. With the suspension of transport service, many students are unable to go to blood banks. The district administration can conduct blood donation camps along with fever camps in urban and rural areas.

Sainithii. M,

Madurai

No parking space

This is with reference to the news, ‘Residents lack civic sense: High Court,’ (August 14). Though many residents lack civic sense, they are forced to park their vehicles outside commercial complexes because they don’t provide parking facilities. These are buildings constructed after getting permission from the authorities with the blueprint showing parking facilities either in the basement or ground floor. However, but for one or two complexes, most do not utilise these spaces for parking. Instead, these spaces are rented out as shops, leaving the customers with no choice but to park their vehicles on the roadside.

There are also quite a lot of ‘used car’ companies with only 100 or 200 square foot space in these buildings. However, these companies park a lot of cars on the roads.

I request the High Court to either take this up suo moto or ask the district administration to take action on the erring commercial complexes and to streamline parking in the city.

Mohamed Ismail. N,

Madurai

Expedite road work

A four-lane highway runs from Madurai to Paramakudi. Work on Paramakudi - Ramanathapuram - Rameswaram stretch is being carried out at a very slow pace. I urge the authorities to expedite the work. There are also too many speed violations in this sector, resulting in accidents. Speed guns must be installed on both sides of the highway to identify and penalise violators.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

Dangerous trend

It was disheartening to read the news that M. K. Kanimozhi, MP, was insulted by a CISF officer who asked her whether she was an Indian. The ‘fault’ with Kanimozhi was that she did not know Hindi. Demanding all Indians to be proficient in Hindi is a dangerous trend. Tamil Nadu has a Governor whose mother tongue is not Tamil. None would ask Governor Banwarilal Prohit whether he is a Tamil because of his different mother tongue. Such behaviour is not part of Tamil culture.

G. Purushothaman,

Tirunelveli