Reader’s Mail

26 July 2020 20:09 IST

Wrong information

A signage on Kodaikanal ghat road junction says Batlagundu is 7 km and Madurai is 102 km away. Although the distance for Batlagundu is accurate, the distance to Madurai is only 65 km. The board is there for at least three years now on the National Highway. Authorities must rectify the mistake soon.

M. James Victor Raj,

Theni

Online ordeal

Ever since college admissions started, students are crowding browsing centres to apply online for undergraduate courses in colleges. These centres charge exorbitantly as students lack internet and net banking facilities, particularly in rural areas. Since public transportation has been suspended, many students find it difficult to reach the browsing centres, making hundreds lose the chance to apply.

Moreover, students and their parents or relatives are unmindful of social distancing norms at the browsing centres. This could lead to the spread of COVID-19. I request the district administration and education department to instruct heads of schools to facilitate the process of applying online.

Sainithii. M,

Madurai

Karnataka plan

There are media reports that there will be no more lockdowns in Karnataka “as they are, in no way, helpful in arresting the spread of COVID-19.” Lockdowns have affected the economy of the State. Ending them will revive the economy and prevent the conditions from becoming worse, it is believed. Tamil Nadu government can also follow suit, but with strict adherence of norms such as wearing masks, keeping social distance and avoiding going out of home unnecessarily.

K.R. Rajendran,

Madurai

Plasma therapy

To prevent surge in COVID-19 positive cases and deaths, Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital plans to go for plasma therapy, following Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. Though late, it is a welcome step, as many lives can be saved.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Palayamkottai

City status

Nagercoil town has been elevated to the status of a city. But incomplete projects such as underground drainage system, drinking water schemes, widening of roads, creation of parking space and integrating footpaths and rainwater drains need immediate attention. Presently, work on the footpath of KP Road, opposite the Collector’s office is going on. The Corporation authorities must maintain the same level on the footpath so that it is safe for walking, and prevent shop owners from encroaching the footpath.

G. Stanley Jeyasingh,

Nagercoil

Do it now

The Chief Minister announced two years ago that Ramanathapuram municipality would be upgraded to selection grade by joining the village panchayats of Sakkarakottai, Peravoor, Pattinamkathan, Soorankottai, Achuthanvayal and R.S. Madai. Now the municipality is under the administration of a Special Officer. With elections round the corner, this is the right time to carry out the process of amalgamation. Otherwise, it might lead to a five-year delay.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram