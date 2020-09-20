Reader’s Mail

Traffic snarl

Traffic snarls have become commonplace in Madurai. The city has no scope of widening the roads and traffic rules are flouted with impunity, especially by two-wheeler riders. There is a lack of self- discipline among the public and jumping of traffic signals has also become common. Unregulated share autos, buses and lorries have added to the chaos. The authorities must take action to weed out these issues.

S. Bala,

Madurai

Weak signal

There are many college and school students in A. Vallalapatti. These students are attending online classes in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. They face problem due to weak network connection, particularly of the BSNL. The problem should be sorted out soon.

M. Mohamed Sheriff,

Melur

Erratic power supply

Power supply is erratic in Kottaram in Kanniyakumari district, the result of which people are unable to do their everyday chores without interruption. I request the Tangedco to set right this problem.

K. Chelliah,

Nagercoil

Wall posters

Nowadays it is a common sight to see wall posters of advertisements on the compound walls of government office buildings, as seen at Panagudi Primary Health Centre and Sub-Registrar Office. The authorities punitive action against the parties involved in such defacement of public properties.

G. Muthuramalingam,

Panagudi

Protect lake

There has been an increase in the number of roadside shops that sell fruits, vegetables, snacks and refreshments along the banks of Putheri in Nagercoil in Kanniyakumari district. This has gone unchecked and shopkeepers and the public nonchalantly throw waste into the lake, posing a threat to the environment. Also, people park their vehicles in a haphazard manner causing traffic snarl. The authorities must take steps to address these issues.

B. Nagalingam Pillai,

Nagercoil