Reader’s Mail

Place dumper bins

There used to be dumper bins on every street in Anjal Nagar, Koodal Nagar and Ashok Nagar along Alanganallur Road. After the inception of Smart City project, all the dumper bins were removed with a plan to collect garbage on the premise that corporation workers will come in vans and collect it door to door on alternate days. Now garbage is thrown on the roadside, leading to a health hazard. The residents want the corporation to revert to the old system of putting garbage in the dumper bins which can be cleared once in two days or whatever cycle the civic body determines.

B. P. Pereira,

Ashok Nagar