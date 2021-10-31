Reader’s Mail - City

Relay speed breaker

A culvert was built recently across the road near Tirunagar III stop, a busy intersection of three roads. A speed breaker was removed while building the culvert. Moreover, the road has not been properly relaid. I request the authorities to relay the speed breaker and repair the road.

D. Ganesh,

Tirunagar

Signal pattern

It is a wise move to restrict free left turn at the new signal at the intersection of 120-Feet-Road and Melur Road in Mattuthavani. But when the signal turns green for vehicles from Surveyor Colony side, vehicles from Mattuthavani side need not be stopped. With a slight modification, the signal can turn green for those taking left turn into Surveyor Colony, so as to prevent pile-up of traffic on Melur Road.

Regarding the report on congestion near Vishaal de Mal, after one-way traffic system was introduced on Alagarkoil Road, most of the mofussil buses take Anna bus stand route, leading to traffic congestion on Panagal Road. So, buses bound for Mattuthavani can be allowed to take a right turn at Tamukkam junction to go through Dr. Thangaraj Salai to reach district court roundabout till the elevated corridor work is over.

C. A. Pradeep,

Moondrumavadi